Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 11: Sana Sultan Khan breaks down in tears after Naezy gets upset with her; here's what happened

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 11: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, contestants engaged in a fun task where Armaan Malik and Sana Sultan Khan turned reporters for Journalist Deepak Chaurasia. During this task, Sana Sultan Khan questioned rapper Naezy about his personal life which annoyed him and he got upset with her. Seeing her friend upset, Sana too broke down in tears.

Here's why Sana Sultan Khan cries because of Naezy:

While the task was going on, Sana Sultan Khan questioned Naezy about his personal relationships and asked him to share details about them. Talking about the same, Naezy confessed to not being in a relationship since childhood as his mentality was to get married directly instead of being in a relationship.

When Sana asked Naezy about his current status, Naezy mentioned that he likes someone but he couldn't confess as he knows they can't be together.

Later, Naezy informed Sana Makbul that he is unable to find the right circle in Bigg Boss's house and he didn't like what he was asked. Sana Sultan Khan again asked Naezy to share his one observation about the house and he mentioned that Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria's friendship is fake.

After the task, Naezy shared with Makbul that Sana Sultan is changing as her friendship with Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik is growing. When Makbul adviced Naezy to sort things with Sultan, Naezy mentioned that he didn't wish to bring up the topic.

To sort things out, Sana explained to Naezy that she told Deepak about his introverted personality. She said that she told Deepak that Naezy refrains from talking in the outside world so he is not faking his personality inside Bigg Boss house. She mentioned that to prove he is an introvert and shies away from expressing his feelings, she asked him a question about his dating life.

However, Deepak, who misheard Sana's statement claimed while reporting that Naezy has been in love for "five times." Naezy got upset with Sana Sultan as she brought up the topic of his personal life. While talking to Armaan, Naezy expressed that Sana Sultan provoked him to talk about his personal life and claimed that he never said that he fell in love "five times."

The rapper stated that he didn't like this question as it is not good for his image. He mentioned that he was not expecting his friend to ask him a question about his personal life.

Seeing Naezy upset, Sana Sultan Khan breaks down in tears and apologises to Naezy. She explains to him how she wanted to prove a point that he is an introvert and thus she questioned him about his personal life. Naezy forgave Sana Sultan Khan. Sana Sultan even accused Sana Makbul of provoking Naezy against her.

