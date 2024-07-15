Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Adnaan Shaikh thinks Anil Kapoor’s season is ‘fika’, his entry will stir things up

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping the viewers entertained with regular drama, fights, and controversies. To stir things up inside the house, the makers introduced the first wildcard contestant of the season. In today's episode, Adnaan Shaikh entered the Anil Kapoor-hosted show as a wildcard contestant.

Before entering the show, the social media influencer sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Talking about Anil Kapoor hosting the show and what he thinks about the current season, read on to know his thoughts.

Adnaan Shaikh thinks this season is ‘fika’

On being asked about what Adnaan Shaikh thinks of the current Bigg Boss OTT 3 season, the social media influencer said, “Fika… Thanda hi laag raha hain. (Bland... It feels cold).” But he is hopeful that his entering the show will bring a change, as he says, “Abhi garam hoyega, ruko thoda.”

Watch the interview of Adnaan Shaikh here:

Adnaan Shaikh on preparations before entering Bigg Boss OTT 3

When we asked about the preparations he is taking for entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3, Shaikh said, “Kuch bhi nahi, kuch bhi nahi. Kya prepare karna hain, khana thodii na banana hain. Bas real rehna hain. Mein preparation karke jitna bhi jau, waha pe hoyega kuch aur hi. Preparation wo karta hain jo logon ka darr hain ki uska personality logon ko kuch aur dikhana hain. Par mereko wahi dikhana hain jo mein hu.”

"(Nothing, nothing at all. There's nothing to prepare; it's not like I have to cook food. I just have to be real. No matter how much I prepare, something else will happen there. Preparation is for those who are afraid and want to show a different personality to people. But I want to show exactly who I am.)"

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 wildcard contestant also mentioned that he is a fan of Salman Khan, so he will miss him this season.

