Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 22: Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh get eliminated from Anil Kapoor-hosted show

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is bringing new twists every week, which keeps viewers glued to the screens. In today’s (June 22) episode, Bigg Boss gave the contestants a task. This decided the fate of the contestant, and unfortunately, two contestants, Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh, got eliminated. Read on to know more about the task.

Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss gave the contestants a task where contestants, in pairs, will have to balance on a see-saw for 13 minutes. Once they are done, they would have to ring the gong to let Bigg Boss know that the task is over. The contestant who does not meet the time or exceeds it will be eliminated.

Since there were eleven contestants, three contestants went as a team of one– Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, and Shivani Kumari. Others went in pairs. Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey were the first to go, and Kritika Malik and Lovekesh Kataria were the last.

After the task, Bigg Boss gathered the contestants in the garden area, and, without beating around the bush, announced that Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh would have to leave the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. They took more than 16 minutes to ring the gong.

Sana Sultan, Naezy, and Sai Ketan Rao share group hug

Hearing the news, Sana Sultan went straight to the bedroom to gather her things. She waved everyone goodbye and got emotional seeing Naezy and Sai Ketan Rao. Before leaving, they shared a group hug, and Sultan said she would meet them outside soon.

Adnaan Shaikh, who entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as a wildcard contestant, had to leave after spending 10 days inside the house. Vishal Pandey hugged him before leaving, and he left the house with a smile.

Talking about the recent elimination, in the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Deepak Chaurasia got eliminated from the Anil Kapoor-hosted show.

