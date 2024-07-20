Bigg Boss OTT 3 Poll Result: Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey or Armaan Malik; netizens think THIS contestant will get evicted

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will have another Weekend Ka Vaar today (July 20). While the evictions are held every week when Anil Kapoor joined the contestants in the game as the host, the show also witnesses mid-week eviction. The entry of Adnaan Shaikh as the first wild card contestant, who is now nominated for this week, has added a lot of drama to the entire situation. Along with Adnaan, Armaan Malik, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Deepak Chaurasia are also up for eviction.

Pinkvilla conducted a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter), asking netizens to vote for the one who they think should get evicted. And now the results are out! Let us have a quick look.

Netizens think THIS contestant will get eliminated this week from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Among the seven contestants listed on the poll, Sana Sultan received the highest number of votes. 56.3% of the votes went to her and hence, netizens wish her to get evicted this week. However, Deepak Chaurasia rallied close to her with 55.2% votes. Speaking of the other contestants, Adnaan Shaikh, with 30% of the votes, and Armaan Malik, with 29.2% of the votes, stood in third and fourth position, respectively. Further, Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria, and Vishal Pandey got 13.8%, 12.5%, and 3.1% votes.

Look at the poll results here:

How did Adnaan Shaikh end up getting nominated?

In one of the episodes, Adnaan Shaikh was heard sharing outside information with the housemates regarding the T20 World Cup and the performance of Kalki 2898 AD film among the audience. After a final warning, the social media sensation was nominated for this week. At the same time, he is one of the 'baharwalas,' and hence, fans believe that he might survive the upcoming eviction.

For the uninitiated, the current contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Naezy, Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Kritika Malik, Adnaan Shaikh and Deepak Chaurasia.

So far, Neeraj Goyat, Poulomi Das, Munisha Khatwani, Payal Malik, and Chandrika Dixit have been eliminated from the show.

