Bigg Boss OTT 3 Poll Result: Will Adnaan Shaikh survive this week's eviction? Here’s what netizens think

Bigg Boss OTT 3 saw an interesting twist last week when social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh entered the house as a wildcard contestant. However, the contestant is nominated in this week’s elimination along with Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, and Sana Sultan. We conducted a poll on X asking netizens about their thoughts on whether they think Shaikh will survive the elimination. Read on to know what they have to say.

Will Adnaan Shaikh survive this week’s eviction?

Pinkvilla conducted a poll on X (formerly called Twitter) and asked netizens, “Will Adnaan Shaikh survive this week's eviction?” The poll got more than 73 votes and almost 55% of the voters believe the social media influencer will survive this week in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. However, another 45% believe he will be evicted.

Check out the poll result below:

Why is Adnaan Shaikh nominated?

In the July 17 episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Bigg Boss made a surprising announcement as he decided to cancel the existing nominations and instead nominated Adnaan Shaikh. The latter shared outside information (India's T20 World Cup win) with the housemates Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria and Naezy. Bigg Boss shared a final warning with Shaikh. After this, came the announcement of nomination which shocked contestant Kritika Malik.

Well, viewers have to wait till the Weekend Ka Vaar to see if Adnan Shaikh stays inside the house. Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor streams fresh episodes every day at 9 PM on JioCinema. Besides, one can watch the live channel to catch the contestants in action throughout the day.

The current contestants inside the house are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Naezy, Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Adnaan Shaikh and Deepak Chaurasia. So far, Munisha Khatwani, Poulami Das, Payal Malik, and Neeraj Goyat have been evicted.

