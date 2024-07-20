Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rajiv Adatia BASHES Ranvir Shorey for character-shaming Sana Makbul; 'Sharam aani chaiye tum ko'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is high on drama and entertainment. Lately, the controversial house has been witnessing Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey at loggerheads. Although the two have never been friends since the beginning, their equation with each other has become more rough recently. This happened after their recent fight during a task, which ended up with Shorey talking about her with Deepak Chaurasia.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia took to his social media and slammed the Tiger 3 actor for character-shaming Sana. The Bigg Boss 15 fame mentioned that having years long experience doesn't guarantee him the power to ridicule someone.

Rajiv Adatia bashes Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey for his thoughts about Sana Makbul

Sharing one of the clips from Bigg Boss OTT 3 on his Instagram story, Rajiv Adatia penned a long note slamming Ranvir Shorey. He mentioned, "Va Ranvir Va!! What are you trying to say??? Bolo na Saaf saaf!! You are character-shaming a girl. Jis desh mein, we are trying to put an end to this! In a country where we do Navatri in praise of a Goddess you are shaming her for standing up to you and your Ego!"

Further, Adatia asked the Ek Tha Tiger actor to improve his thoughts and mentioned how Shorey should be ashamed about talking ridiculously about Sana Makbul. He ended the note by stating, "How dare you on national TV shame a girl like this??"

Have a look at the note here:

Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey's big fight

During one of the tasks, Ranvir Shorey was supposed to decorate his bed with flowers while his opponent contestants would try to destroy it. When Makbul took flowers from his bed, a major altercation between them took center stage. The duo made pointed remarks at each other, and later, Ranvir was seen talking about the fight to Deepak Chaurasia.

The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor said, "Yeh toh sadakchhap hai andar se, upar se sophisticated bani hui hai andar se full sadakchhap hai (She (Sana Makbul) has no class. She acts sophisticated from the outside but is totally the opposite from within)."

For the unversed, the nominated contestants for the week are Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Deepak Chaurasia.

