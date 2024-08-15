Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Ranvir Shorey calls Sana Makbul ‘female chauvinist’, Says ‘ladki hona is not a license to misbehave’

Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey need no separate introduction. The two stole the limelight in Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to their constant banters, arguments, and fights. And now, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Bollywood actor called Sana Makbul a 'female chauvinist.' This was his reaction when the host told him that the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner called him a male chauvinist.

Ranvir Shorey said, “Mein manta hu wo female chauvinist hain. Aur izzat na, jab aap dusro ko izzat dete ho, taab aapko izzat milti hain. Sirf ladki hona koi license nahi hain to misbehave and be unapologetic about it. Toh jaha jaha aap misbhehave kiye, uska aapne suna. Toh ro maat ki aapki izzat nahi dii.”

"(I believe she is a female chauvinist. And respect, you know, you receive respect when you give it to others. Just being a woman doesn't give you a license to misbehave and be unapologetic about it. So, wherever you misbehaved, you were called out for it. So, don't cry about not being respected.)"

Then he continued to explain that he and Makbul started their journey inside the house on a good note. However, Makbul tended to twist her statements, which annoyed him. Then he pointed out incidents when the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner twisted her words and lied, and even Bigg Boss gave her a warning for that.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranvir Shorey stated that Sana Makbul is not the deserving winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Reacting to this, the latter told us these comments don’t matter to her. She said, “Deserving, undeserving, I don't care about their opinion. Those who know have given me their love, and with that love, they made me win. So, for all those who are saying I am undeserving, I have the trophy in my hand, and I received that love from the people.”

For the unversed, Sana Makbul lifted the winner's trophy of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show, with Naezy as the first runner-up and Ranvir Shorey as the second runner-up.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more interesting updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul REACTS to arguments with Ranvir Shorey inside house, says, 'Maybe it’s his personality'