Bigg Boss OTT 3 Ranvir Shorey loses 6 kg in reality show, starts new workout routine: 'Mehnat ke bina'..

Ranvir Shorey may not have won the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy, but surely he lost 6 kg in the reality show. The actor, who just made his YouTube debut, posted another new vlog, showcasing his fitness regime and talking about Ande ka funda.

In the second vlog, done by Ranvir Shorey he says, "Aap dekh rahe hai mera wazan 6 kilo kum hoh gaya hai. Fat loss joh hua woh toh achi baat thi, uske saath muscle mass mera kum hoh gaya hai. Mehnat ke bina muscle mass wapas nai aata. Heavy lifting shuru karni padegi but will go slow kyuki maine dedh mahine sirf basic yoga aur strength training ki hai. Dekhte kya hota hai?"

Translation- "(You can see that I've lost 6 kilos. The fat loss was good, but along with that, I've lost muscle mass too. Muscle mass doesn't come back without effort. I'll need to start heavy lifting, but I'll go slow since I've only done basic yoga and strength training for the past month and a half. Let's see what happens.)"

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame actor also said why there used to be fights over eggs, subtly referring to ration skirmishes taking place in the house. He also said that he has to work very hard with his trainer, to get back muscle mass.

Shorey then reveals that his current weight is 69.3 kg, admitting that this was because he had beer and rabdi over the last weekend. Further, he shows his BMI (Body Mass Index) 21.3 and says it is not bad, the water content in his body is 56.7% which he feels is mostly due to beer effect. He also says that his body fat has increased to 15.4 % while muscle and bone kg is 55.7 and 2.9 kg respectively.

The 51-year-old actor then shows his gym setup at his home. He says, "Basic equipment hai. 2 size ke kettle bells hai. 2 dumbells hai aur uske peeche ek barbell hai jiske weights hai. Bench hai aur meri main cheez joh hai woh hai hanging rod aur ring hai. Translation- "(I have basic equipment: two sizes of kettlebells, a pair of dumbbells, and a barbell with weights. There's a bench, and the main things for me are the hanging rod and rings.)"

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 actor then shows his workout routine where he does his stretches on a mat, starting with ankle, knee rotation, side stretches in the sleeping position, toe touch, Suryanamaskar, back kicks, pushups, and then does chest presses and other heavy lifting workouts.

