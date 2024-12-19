BREAKING: Gaurav Khanna is the first CONFIRMED contestant of Farah Khan's show Celebrity MasterChef

Pinkvilla has exciting news about the upcoming cooking reality show, Celebrity MasterChef. Unlike other seasons, this season stands out as it features celebrities as contestants who will experiment with their cooking skills to impress the judges. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the audience's beloved actor Gaurav Khanna is the first confirmed contestant on the cooking reality show.

According to our sources, Gaurav Khanna, who was last seen portraying the character of Anuj in Anupamaa, is all geared up to be back on screens. However, this time, he will participate in a reality show instead of a daily soap opera, and the judge will be none other than Farah Khan. Yes, among many celebrities, Gaurav is the first confirmed contestant of Celebrity MasterChef.

It was earlier reported that the forthcoming season of the reality show is all set to return with a bang. Celebrity MasterChef promises to elevate the competition to new heights as it is expected to feature celebrities competing for the title. These contenders will put their culinary talents on full display.

More information about Celebrity MasterChef is yet to be released. Many other big names are expected to be roped in for this show. However, a full and final list is still awaited.

Speaking about Gaurav Khanna, the actor was last seen in Anupamaa, essaying the role of Anuj. He starred opposite Rupali Ganguly and their on-screen pairing received immense love. Gaurav garnered immense appreciation for his character and his acting prowess. However, his track in the show came to an end after the show took a 15-year generation leap.

Apart from Anupamaa, Gaurav has also starred in numerous shows such as Meri Doli Tere Angana, Gangaa, Tere Bin, CID, Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta and many others.

