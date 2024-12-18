Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna discusses his comeback in Rupali Ganguly starrer, says 'It is possible to return as Anuj if...'

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, also featured Gaurav Khanna in the lead role before the show took a 15-year leap. However, after the leap, Gaurav's character Anuj's journey ended in the show. Now, in a recent roundtable discussion at Directors Kut Productions with several male actors, Gaurav expressed his wish to return to Anupamaa as Anuj but mentioned that it is possible only if the show's producer, Rajan Shahi, wants it.

When asked about their favorite characters of their career, Rohit Purohit, Jay Soni, Mohsin Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, and Dheeraj Dhoopar revealed their favorite characters of their career and explained why those characters have a special place in their hearts.

Answering this question, Gaurav Khanna explained how his favorite characters are those that he plays then. He elaborated on how his past performances helped him bag his future roles, due to which he specified how all his characters have been his favorite when he played them.

Gaurav said, "When I play the character, at that time, that character is my favorite character." He then shared, "When I was doing Anuj, Anuj was my favorite character. It is possible to return as Anuj if sir calls me, and then I will do it again." He then quipped, "If he is not listening, then I'm repeating it again if sir calls me." Gaurav shed light on how his favorite character will change with time.

The Anupamaa fame mentioned how initially he did three shows at one time for two different channels. The actor revealed sleeping in his car and rushing for shoots at different locations every day.

Gaurav even said that now, as the rules have changed, it has become easy, but back then, his health was deteriorating, and the pay cheques motivated him. Gaurav explained how he worked hard to prove a point to himself, as he was already a part of the industry.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the show currently features Rupali Ganguly, Alisha Parveen, Shivam Khajuria, and more in pivotal roles.

