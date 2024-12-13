After Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, Farah Khan turns host and judge for MasterChef India season 9; DEETS
In a new turn of events, makers of MasterChef India 9 have onboarded Farah Khan as the show's host. She will also join the judges' panel.
Farah Khan needs no introduction. She has always been known for her dynamic, fun-loving, and entertaining personality. She recently stepped into the shoes of Salman Khas as host for the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. And now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Farah Khan will be seen as a host and judge in the upcoming season of MasterChef India. Yes, you read that right! Let's dive into the details.
According to Times Now, Farah Khan has turned into host once again, this time for MasterChef India season 9, and the makers are also planning to bring her on board as one of the judges. This new development hints at an interesting season ahead, as a variety of celebrities are also anticipated to join the competition as contestants. Undeniably, with this, Farah adds another feather to her hat.
A source close to the production informed Times Now that the forthcoming season of the reality show is all set to return with a bang. MasterChef India Season 9 promises to elevate the competition to new heights as it is expected to feature celebrities competing for the title. These contenders will put their culinary talents on full display.
Coming to Farah Khan's hosting Bigg Boss 18, she slammed Eisha Singh for her obsessiveness with Karan Veer Mehra. She highlighted how the actress had been talking ill about him every time. Farah schooled Sara Arfeen Khan for targeting housemates by passing personal remarks at them and dragging their parents in fights.
Furthermore, she warned Rajat Dalal to control his aggression, or else he would be evicted from the show. Khan gave a reality check to Shilpa Shirodkar for not having clarity in her bond with Vivian Dsena. Interestingly, Farah explained how Bigg Boss 18 had turned into The Karan Veer Mehra Show.
