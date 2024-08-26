Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Contrary to reports, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are NOT leaving the show

Of late, many rumors have been floating around the top Star Plus show Anupamaa. A few media reports suggested that the makers are planning to showcase Aadhya's love story and therefore, the show will take a leap paving the way for a mature actress to be roped in as Aadhya.

Other reports claimed that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivam Khajuria might enter Anupamaa as Aadhya's love interest post-leap. A fresh set of reports also claimed that post new leap in the show, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna might quit the show.

Pinkvilla found out the truth behind these media reports and our confirmed source revealed to us that there is no truth to the reports. A source close to the show told us, "Rupali and Gaurav are leads and faces of the show. How can they quit? The media reports are untrue."

Another close source revealed, "There are no plans of introducing new leap any time soon. A lot of rumors are making rounds and they're all fake."

We tried contacting Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna but they were unavailable for comment.

Take a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa here:

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anupama finally finding Aadhya. She is trying her best to rescue her and reunite her with her father Anuj as he is desperate to meet her.

As per the new promo of Anupamaa, Anupama reunited Anuj and Aadhya on the special occasion of Janmashtami. Anuj and Aadhya were elated to see each other and shared an emotional moment. As Anupama stepped away from them, Aadhya called her Mummy, indicating her accepting Anupama as her mother again.

However, before Anupama could hug Aadhya and reunite with her after more than five years, she fainted. It will be exciting to see what twist the show takes as Anupama's health deteriorates.

