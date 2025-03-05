Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Archana Gautam gets special power ahead of new challenge; Usha Nadkarni calls her ‘nalayak aurat’

Celebrity MasterChef is currently in week 6, and things are getting heated up. A new promo of the celebrity cooking show gives a glimpse of a new twist as contestant Archana Gautam will enjoy a special power. However, this will not sit well with the other contestants, and there will be a few arguments.

Ranveer Brar welcomes the contestants, saying, “Welcome to Phool aur Kante 2.0,” and lifts two boxes from the table. One of the boxes is decorated with flowers, while another has thorns on it. The contestants exclaim upon hearing the name of the unusual challenge.

Archana Gautam gets a special power as Ranveer Brar tells her, “Aap decide karoge kaun celebrity contestants ko kante mystery box milta hain, aur phool mystery box milta hain (You will decide which contestants get the flower and thorn mystery boxes).”

Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:

Next, she gives a flower to Tejasswi Prakash and a thorn to Rajiv Adatia and Usha Nadkarni. Rajiv doesn’t take it well as he complains, “Aaj safe hain wo humare wajah se, aur humein kata dey rahi hain (Today she is safe because of me, still she is giving me thorn).”

Judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna go to the contestants’ kitchen stations. Brar asks Rajiv, if Kabita Singh was the captain, what would he have gotten? Adatia immediately replies, “Flower, obviously.” They ask Singh, “If Rajiv was a flower, which flower would he be?” The veteran cook replies, “Genda ka phool (Marigold).” Adatia questions her, “You called me a genda?”

As the contestants get busy cooking, Archana calls Usha Nadkarni repeatedly. The latter gets annoyed and says, “Mera naam maat le tune. Zindagi main ayesa nalayak aurat nahi dekhha maine (Don’t take my name. I haven’t seen such a stupid woman in my life).” This shocks Archana. Later, Faisal Shaikh and Adatia also got into an argument over who put more effort into their dish in the previous task.

The Celebrity MasterChef promo is uploaded with the caption, “Phool aur Kaanton se hoga aaj humare Celebrity Cooks ka samna! Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”