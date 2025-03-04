Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: ‘Tu coach nahi hain…,’ Farah Khan snaps at Archana Gautam; here’s what triggered her

Celebrity MasterChef has designed another interesting challenge this week. In week 6, the group challenge gets more difficult as the two teams have to prepare four special dishes on the judges' instructions. The latest promo shows the contestants and judges reaching a destination chosen by Chef Vikas Khanna for the special challenge.

The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with the judges, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Farah Khan, traveling on a boat. Khan asks, “Chef Vikas, ye kaha le aayaa aap humko? Ye boat mein beech samundar? (Vikas, where have you brought us on a boat in the middle of the sea?)" The contestants enter the scene. On the other hand, Khanna says, "This is gonna be the best challenge."

Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:

After reaching the destination, Ranveer explains the challenge to the contestants. He says, “You will have to prepare four dishes using coconut.” Archana Gautam, Gaurav Khanna, and other contestants exclaim upon hearing the number. The contestants, divided into two teams, get busy.

However, they fail to work smoothly even in groups. Archana Gautam, captain of the red team, advises her team member Usha Nadkarni to fix the lid of the grinder, but the latter lashes out at her.

Nikki Tamboli, in team blue, asks someone to step in to help her, but her team member Kabita Singh refuses. As they present the dish, Vikas Khanna tells Gaurav and Nikki, “Mereko problem hain sirf 2nd dish se, aapko celebrate karna coconut ko, paneer ko nahi (I have problem with the 2nd dish only, you have to celebrate the coconut, not the paneer).”

Farah Khan asks Rajiv Adatia of team red, “Rajiv, how’s Archana as a captain?” He replies, “All of us were preparing food, but Archana didn’t help.” To this, the Bigg Boss 16 fame replies, “Cricket mein coach thodii na khelne jata hain? (Have you seen the coach playing in a cricket match?)”

Farah Khan immediately hits back, saying, “Tu coach nahi hain bhai, cricket ka captain bhi khelne jata hain (You’re not the coach, cricket team’s captain also plays.)”

The Celebrity MasterChef promo is uploaded with the caption, “Location aur task dono ekdum hatke! Ab dekhna yeh hai kaun baazi marega or kiski bajegi seeti. Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony Liv par.”