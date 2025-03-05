Celebrity MasterChef POLL Result: More than 40 percent audience thinks THIS contestant should have gotten eliminated earlier

Celebrity MasterChef, a spin-off of the popular cooking reality show MasterChef, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. As the weeks go by, the competition among the celebrity participants intensifies. To gauge audience opinions, we conducted a poll asking our readers to vote for the contestant they believe should have been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef earlier. The results indicate that the audience thinks Archana Gautam's journey on the show should have ended sooner.

On March 3, Pinkvilla conducted a poll and asked our readers to vote for the contestant whose journey on Celebrity MasterChef should have ended earlier. We listed down names of the contestants - Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Usha Nadkarni, Gaurav Khanna, Kabita Singh and Nikki Tamboli are a part of the show.

40.74% of the audience voted for Archana Gautam, indicating that her journey on the show could have ended earlier. After Archana, audiences feel that Usha Nadkarni should have been evicted from Celebrity MasterChef as well. The veteran actress received 22.22% of the votes.

Take a look at the poll results here-

Speaking about Archana Gautam, the reality show personality was in the back apron challenge last week along with Gaurav Khanna, Kabita Singh and Faisal Shaikh. After completing the challenge and presenting the dish to the judges, Archana Gautam's dish gets a negative review from all the judges. Ultimately, she lost the challenge and was announced evicted from Celebrity MasterChef.

However, before leaving, Archana Gautam gets a superpower from the judges. The judges give a letter to Archana, and after reading it, she jumps with joy and then breaks down. The judges then announced that there would be no eviction this week in Celebrity MasterChef. Thus, Archana Gautam gets saved and is still a part of Celebrity MasterChef.

At present, the contestants in Celebrity MasterChef are Archana Gautam, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, Kabita Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia. The show, which premiered on January 27, 2025, is judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan.