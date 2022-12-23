Christmas EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh, Dheeraj Dhoopar and other celebs reveal their plans

After two years of the pandemic, people are excited about celebrating festivals, and with Christmas around the corner, television stars are excited to celebrate it in a memorable way. While some plan on having a cosy Christmas at home, a few have decided to throw parties, and travel solo. Pinkvilla interacted with a few celebrities and asked them about their Christmas plans, and here's how they plan on celebrating it. Bharti Singh shares her Christmas plans

Renowned comedian-host Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, this year. The couple named him Laksh, and fondly call him, Golla. Bharti's life has changed after the arrival of her child, and she is in an extremely comfortable space, both, personally and professionally. With Golla in their life, Bharti has some interesting plans and shared that she will host a Christmas bash for the kids. Talking to Pinkvilla, she shared, "Yes, we have plans and now with Golla in our life, we want to teach him the importance of every festival. I am thinking to plan something with the kids."

Arti Singh might travel during Christmas It's a dual celebration for Arti Singh, as December 25 also marks her mother's birthday, and speaking about it, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant said, "Christmas is my mom's birthday. So, I might travel to Lucknow, and if not there then to my friend's place for Christmas."

Dheeraj Dhoopar's solo travel to London for Christmas Sherdil Shergill actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is tied up with back-to-back shoots and when we asked him, the actor said, "I have been going through a very tough shoot schedule and I haven't been able to plan anything out as yet but will definitely plan something." As per the actor's social media posts, he is currently in London on a solo vacation. He posted pictures of him enjoying on the streets of London, basking in the Christmas vibe.

