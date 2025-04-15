CID: Ego clashes erupt between Daya, Abhijeet and Parth Samthaan’s ACP Ayushmaan in new promo; WATCH

The famous television show CID has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. After the exit of ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam, makers roped in Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushmaan. However, fans demanded ACP Pradyuman back and makers have now reportedly planned for his grand comeback. Amid this, the new promo of CID has been released, featuring Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushmaan, whose ego clashes with Daya and Abhijeet.

In the latest promo shared by the makers on Sony Entertainment Television Instagram handle, Parth Samthaan’s character ACP Ayushmaan asserts his no-nonsense approach, sharing that the results are what truly matter to him. In response, Daya assures him that a major breakthrough is imminent, a dead Barbosa.

The statement doesn’t sit well with the newly appointed ACP, who reminds the team of their duty to uphold justice, not act like ‘gangsters’. He stresses that their job is to catch Barbosa and rest the legal system will handle. Abhijeet, however, appears to challenge the ACP’s stance, implying that they will take matters into their own hands.

As soon as the promo was released, fans flooded the comment section with praise for Parth. A user wrote, “Welcome acp ayushman. You will also make a memorable place like our iconic trio and pankaj purvi. No hate for you obviously. Aur acp pradyuman to wapas aa hi jayenge.” While another wrote, “Parth Your Personality and Demeanour as ACP AYUSHMAAN with the Layering and hidden shades this ACP Holds. This is just Sensational.”

A fan also commented, “Seeing Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushmaan is pure pride for every Parthian—he is killing it with intensity and grace!” A netizen wrote, “The new ACP is all adding a grey-ish layer to the storyline! Absolutely a treat to watch Parth nailing his part! ACP Ayushmaan is a mystery himself.” While another excited fan wrote, “Parth achha lag raha h as ACP...and I'm damn sure wo last me sabko apna bana lega. ...ACP praduman bhi waapas aa jaayenge ...and Parth ko bhi sab pasand karenge.”

A user also chimed in saying, “We’re hooked. Curious. Intrigued. There’s a mystery behind this character that we can’t wait to see unfold.” One also wrote, “If anyone didn't know how good Parth is at intense acting, well, he's also amazing with sarcasm! I hope the creatives explore this side of him in the series as well.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a report in TellyChakkar stated that the makers of CID 2 are planning to bring back Shivaji Satam, aka ACP Pradyuman as fans were left disappointed with his exit. The report also shared that the team have already begun the planning on his grand comeback.

