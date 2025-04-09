CID: Why did Parth Samthaan initially REJECT ACP Pradyuman's role? Here's what actor has to say

CID has been in the news ever since it was revealed that the show's beloved character ACP Pradyuman will no longer be seen in the show. Shivaji Satam confirmed his departure, stating that he has taken a break from the show. Amidst this, the makers roped in Parth Samthaan to play the role of ACP Anushman in CID. As he is replacing ACP Pradyuman, his character will be seen giving orders to Daya and Abhijeeet.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Parth Samthaan, who is set to return to television after 5 years, revealed that he had rejected the offer of CID initially. Revealing why he rejected CID, Parth shared, "Initially, I rejected the role of ACP Pradyuman because I don’t relate to it. But the makers asked me to reconsider."

Parth Samthaan elaborated on how he was hesitant to step into CID because of the long-standing cast. He expressed that Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava will have to address him as "sir" on-screen, due to which he was feeling a bit "unusual and "awkward."

Speaking about his return to television, Parth shared how he was waiting for the right opportunity to make his return on TV. He revealed, "I was offered a few scripts, but they were all similar, romantic roles. When this show was offered to me, I decided to take on the challenge."

Speaking about Parth Samthaan, he became a household name after his stint in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. On television, he was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla, CID actor Hrishikesh Pandey revealed that Parth has started shooting with Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava for the episodes.

CID, which returned on December 21, 2024, stars Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Sparsh Khanchandani, Hrishikesh Pandey and a few more in pivotal roles.

