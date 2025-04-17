CID: Parth Samthaan RETURNS to TV after 5 years as ACP Ayushman, shares VIDEO saying 'I never thought I...'

CID has been in the news for a few days now as Television's heartthrob Parth Samthaan has entered the show. Parth has stepped in to play the role of ACP Ayushman, after ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam's character) passed away in the show. Parth has returned to Television after 5 years, and as he stars in CID as the new ACP, the actor has expressed his joy of being a part of this iconic serial. On social media, he shared a glimpse of his entry and penned a long note expressing his joy of being a part of CID.

Taking to his Instagram account, Parth Samthaan shared a video of his entry in CID as ACP Ayushman. In the caption of this post, Parth wrote, "Introducing ACP Ayushman in the most Iconic, loved, and longest running show -CID !!!"

He further continued, "This show has always been an integral part of our childhood and Indian Television! The all-time famous dialogues as well as the officers becoming veterans or rather Legends (ACP Pradyuman, Daya & Abhijeet ), this show has seen it all and to be a part is truly a blessing for me."

Mentioning his comeback on Television, Parth Samthaan said, "Moreover, me doing a comeback to Tv after 5 years, to be honest, CID was one show I never thought i would be a part of, but then, that's life - always being unpredictable and mysterious and I always end up taking that unplanned route for myself, be it Kyy or Kasautii ! So let's begin this beautiful journey and crack some cases #omnamahshivay."

Take a look at Parth Samthaan's post here-

In the video shared by Parth, he is introduced as the new ACP Ayushman, and CID members, including Abhijeet, Daya, and others, look shocked to see him.

After he shared this clip, fans in the comment section extended their good wishes and wished him luck for his new show. One fan wrote, "Wishing a huge breakthrough through this, after Kyy another biggest turning point will be CID. Be positive keep ur energy high, Your win is very personal to somany Hare Krishna, Radhae Radhae," another fan commented, "You are talent, aura, passion, presence— and you, Parth Samthaan, are unforgettable," and so on the comments conitued.

While Parth Samthaan's entry has left many excited, some are also disappointed with Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's exit. A report in TellyChakkar stated that the makers of CID 2 are planning to bring back Shivaji Satam. The report also shared that the team has already begun planning for his grand comeback. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.

Speaking about Parth Samthaan's stint in Television, he rose to fame after playing the lead role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Before CID, his last show on Television was Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

