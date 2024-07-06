Comedy Circus fame Saloni Daini posts funny VIDEO mimicking stars who don't want back clicks; 'Peeche ka mat lena'

Remember Saloni Daini? She is best known for her comedy role in Comedy Circus as a child artist and since then has been loved by all her fans. She has a charming personality and knows how to do comedy like a pro on trending content. Well, there have been an array of stars irritated because paps click their back shots, but Saloni has added a humorous charm by mimicking the situation.

The best part of the video is when Saloni Daini acts as if she is entering a gym, poses for the paps, and schools them by saying, "Peeche ka mat lena. Mei dekhti hu aap logo ko, aap peeche ka zoom kar karke lete ho. Mei mudh rahi hu, peeche ka mat lena" (Do not click back shots. I see the camera is zoomed to take back shots. I am turning back, do not click back photos).

Take a look at Saloni Daini's spotted video of peeche ka mat lena:

Talking about the clip begins with the first situation where Saloni Daini mimics a star exiting from the building gate as paps wait outside her house. She can then be heard saying to the paps, "Arey maine toh nai bulaya. Mat lijiye photo, make up bhi nai kia". (I have not called the paps, so do not click the photos as I have not done makeup.)

The actress has taken a humorous dig on stars who pretend not to call paps and do not like to click de-glam pictures.

Did Saloni Daini mimic Gauahar Khan?

Saloni Daini, also seen on Comedy Circus Mahasangram, recreated the situation where Gauahar Khan had once schooled paps for scaring her son Zehaan Khan. The young actress was seen holding a cat in her hand and saying, "Arey arey arey, ssh, aapke wajah se dar jata hai woh (referring to the cat who was a symbolic representation of the child). (Keep quiet; because of you guys, he gets scared). "Bachcha hai wo, aawaz thoda kam karo " (He is a kid, reduce your volume).

She further said in the video, "I told you not to get him in front of the paps. Aawaz neeche karo bacha hai woh, bacha hai". The best part is that the cat at the end of the video meows, leaving you rolling on the floor laughing, and again ends with the dialogue, "Peeche ka mat lena."



