India's Best Dancer 4: Geeta Kapur shares insights into how Karisma Kapoor danced bare-kneeled in Husn Hai Suhana

India's Best Dancer is returning with a new season and is all set to premiere soon this month. To keep the audience intrigued about the show, The makers have been releasing promos on the official media handles of Sony TV. In one of the clips, judges Karisma Kapoor and Geeta Kapur talk about LoLo's one of the most amazing dance performances she has ever performed in the films.

Meanwhile, Geeta Kapur shares insights into the Husn Hai Suhana song, revealing how Karisma danced so dedicatedly. Let us dive into the details!

Which is Karisma Kapoor's favorite song?

According to the promo, Geeta Kapur asks Karisma Kapoor, "Yeh batao, aapke saare gaanon mein se aapka favourite gaana kaun sa hai? (Tell me, Which is your favorite song among all your songs?)." To this, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor says it is tough for her to choose one. Seeing her clueless, Geeta replies, "I can guess one. Husn Hai Suhana."

To this Karisma firmly agrees, and Geeta adds, "Because in that she is bare-kneed, and I was like yeh ladki kaise karegi. Govinda ji ne knee pad pehna hai uske upar handkerchief bandha hai unhone but she was very much sure and she was bare kneed, Mujhe laga sabse khatarnak hoga unke liye karna (how will this girl do it. Govinda Ji was wearing knee pads and had a handkerchief tied over it, but she was very sure and she was bare-kneeled. I thought it would be most dangerous for her to do this)."

Advertisement

The promo is captioned, "Lolo ne diye hai kai amazing dance performances, par unmein se kaunse hai absolutely unforgettable? (Lolo has given many amazing dance performances, but which of them are absolutely unforgettable?)."

Have a look at the promo here:

When to watch India's Best Dancer 4?

India's Best Dancer 4 is scheduled to premiere on July 13. The show will have new episodes on Saturdays and Sundays. One can watch it on Sony TV at 8 PM. Interestingly, it will also be available for streaming on the SonyLIV app. The judges for this season are Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terrence Lewis.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Mouni Roy enjoying Justin Bieber's performance is like a dream come true; SEE here