Comedy Nights with Kapil fame Atul Parchure passes away at 57 after battling cancer

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, who has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry, succumbed to death after his long battle with cancer. Reportedly, on October 14, the actor passed away after his long battle with the deadly disease. It is said that the actor overcame cancer last year and had resumed work. However, today the news of his sudden demise at the age of 57 comes as a shock to many.

While talking to ABP Mazha, Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar reacted to Atul's demise. Jaywant and Atul have known each other since childhood. While talking to the portal, Jaywant revealed that Atul's upcoming project was a play titled Suryachi Pillay. He even shared that they were rehearsing together but Atul was then hospitalised five days ago.

As reported by India Today last year, in an interview with a YouTube channel, Atul revealed that doctors discovered a 5 cm tumor in his liver in 2023.

Known for his impeccable acting prowess and comic timing, Atul Parchure impressed the audience with his talent every time he appeared on screen or on stage. His contribution to the Marathi film fraternity is unmatched.

Speaking about his impressive career in the industry, Atul has been a part of several Bollywood films, Marathi films and shows, and Hindi Television shows.

While he was famous in the Marathi film industry and theatre, he was also known for sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Billu, Salman Khan in Partner, and Ajay Devgn in All The Best.

He starred in numerous Hindi TV shows such as R. K. Laxman Ki Duniya, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Circus, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, and more.

May his soul rest in peace!

