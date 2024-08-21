The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 PROMO: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh and others hilariously announce show's return

Ever since The Great Indian Kapil Show's first season wrapped up, the fans were curious about the next season. Recently, there were many reports predicting the show's comeback but now, Netflix released a new promo and has officially announced The Great Indian Kapil Show's return with season 2.

Recently, a new promo for The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 was unveiled, featuring Archana Puran Singh sharing exciting news about the show's comeback with its beloved lineup of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajeev Thakur, Kapil Sharma, and Krushna Abhishek, along with the ever-entertaining Archana Puran Singh herself.

The goofy promo has the cast indulging in silly banters as they announce that their favorite parivaar (family) is set to charm their funny-vaar (Saturdays), hinting at show being telecast on every Saturday.

Take a look at the promo of The Great India Kapil Show 2 here:

As per a report in India Today, The Great India Kapil Show might start on September 21, 2024 onwards. A source informed the publication that the makers of the show have shot with the entire cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, followed by a short Raksha Bandhan break. The team would resume filming of the new episodes soon with other Bollywood celebrities.

A source added, "The format of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be the same as even the airport setting. However, the team has also planned a few new elements to add to the fun of the show. The cast and crew were excited to be back on the stage and are raring to bring audiences another laughter-filled session."

The previous season of The Great Indian Kapil Show was quite a laughter riot. It featured many popular celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and Rohit Sharma among others.

