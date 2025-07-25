Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani ends speculations of her exit, confirms 'Won't be coming back as Roohi'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television screens and has a huge fan base. The show has successfully hooked the audience for more than 15 years and continues to do so. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently underwent a leap, and among all actors, Garvita Sadhwani aka Roohi was missing from the show. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her return. However, Garvita has confirmed that she is not returning to the show.

Advertisement

Garvita Sadhwani confirms exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Taking to her social media account, Garvita Sadhwani penned a long note informing her fans about her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, Garvita played the role of Roohi, the parallel lead. After the show took a 7-year leap, the audience was eagerly waiting to see Roohi and her son Daksh. But now, the actress has confirmed her departure from the show.

Garvita Sadhwani wrote, "This is to confirm my exit from Yrkkh. Overwhelmed with all the love and acceptance you gave to Roohi - a fictional character that felt so real. For 1.5 years, I gave my heart and soul trying to deliver the most honest performance possible.. this was the most wholesome learning curve, I have grown as an actor, as a person and I will forever be grateful for this magical journey."

Take a look at Garvita Sadhwani's note here-

Advertisement

She continued, "For me Roohi was an emotion, as human and as grey as it gets but at the core of it she was just a child full of life, ALL HEART. I had my ups and downs with this character but I always saw Her as a dark tunnel but also the light at the end of the tunnel. Poetic, right? But as they say all good things must come to an end.. a BEAUTIFUL END."

Garvita thanked the team for the opportunity and also her fans who have been waiting for her return. "Chale phir, milenge jaldi. In and as...," she concluded.

Garvita Sadhwani was roped in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Pratiksha Honmukhe's departure from the show. She was paired opposite Romit Raaj, who portrayed Rohit.

Apart from Garvita, the show recently witnessed Saloni Sandhu's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress portrayed the role of Charu. As her character died in the show, Saloni's journey came to an end.

Advertisement

Speaking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current storyline, the show revolves around Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan's (Rohit Purohit) troubled relationship. Fans will soon see Abhira and her daughter Pookie's reunion.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla suffers burn injury on sets while shooting a cooking scene