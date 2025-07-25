'My parents are divorced': Son of Sardaar 2 actor Roshni Walia opens up on her parents separation for first time

Roshni Walia, the actress, has been a part of the telly industry since a very young age. Over the years, the actress gained a huge fan base because of her talent and active social media presence. While her professional life has been like an open book, both many know much about her personal life. Roshni recently opened up about her parents' separation for the first time. Roshni even disclosed that she doesn't have relatives.

Roshni Wali opens up on her parents' divorce

In conversation with Hauterrfly, Roshni Walia was asked about her father, to which the actress disclosed, "My parents are divorced." She continued, "They don't live together. They are not into each other's lives. Unki apni family hai (He has his own family). I am very happy and respectful. They enjoy."

Praising her mother, Roshni shared that her mother has been there for her through tough times, and she is her family. The actress shared, "But mera toh yahi kehna hai ki mere bure waqt mai sabse zyada meri maa ne sath diya hai aur unka sath humne diya hai. Yahi humari family hai. (But I want to just say that during my tough days my mother supported me the most and we stood by her. This is our family)."

The Maharana Pratap actress expressed, "I feel kabhi kabhi it's not the blood relation that matters. Kabhi kabhi aapke rishte organically bhi ban sakte hai. Aur voh bohot ache rishte ho sakte hai. Zaruri nahi hai voh aapke khoon ka hi koi ho (I feel sometimes it's not the blood relations that matter. Sometimes your relationships grow organically and that can be good relationships. It is not important that it should be a blood relationship)."

Roshni continued, "Sometimes people just come like angels, and then they are in your life." She shared how her mother's friends and her friends are like family to her. She even disclosed, "We don't have any relatives. Humara ek bhi relative humara sagga nahi rha hai (None of our relative have been true to us). None of them have been happy."

She disclosed how relatives taunted her mother for coming to Mumbai and cursed her that they wouldn't survive in the city. Walia mentioned how her mother took that step, and so their life is happy.

Speaking about her professional life, Roshni Walia will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer Son of Sardaar 2.

