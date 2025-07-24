Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Adrija Roy breaks silence on controversies surrounding the show, 'Every set has its ups and downs'

Anupamaa has kept audiences engaged ever since it premiered. The storyline of the show continues to keep audiences hooked. Apart from its content, the show has made headlines because of its controversies. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Adrija Roy to know her thoughts on the ongoing controversies regarding the show. In conversation with us, Adrija also talked about casting couch experiences that actors face during their struggling days.

Adrija Roy on controversies surrounding Anupamaa

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Adrija Roy was asked if she ever faced any challenges on Anupamaa set. She was even asked about the show's name being dragged into controversies. Adrija told us, "Every set has its ups and downs—it's like a family, right?"

She continued, "There can be misunderstandings or stress due to tight schedules, but for me personally, nothing major or controversial. I’ve always focused on my work and tried to stay away from unnecessary noise. My experience so far has been more of learning and growth."

Adrija Roy on casting couch

Over the years, Adrija has worked in numerous shows, including Bengali TV shows. Upon being asked if she experienced any casting couch during her initial phase of career, the Anupamaa actress admitted, "Yes, the journey hasn’t been a bed of roses. It’s a real issue, and I truly hope the industry continues to evolve into a safer space for everyone."

Adrija Roy on her bond with Rupali Ganguly

Adrija plays Rupali Ganguly's on-screen daughter in Anupamaa. While currently their on-screen relationship isn't cordial, their off-screen bond is very tight. While speaking to us, Adrija spoke about her real-life strong connection with Ganguly.

She said, "Oh, she is an absolute gem. She’s like my own! From day one, she made me feel so welcome. There's no ego, no senior-junior energy—just warmth and guidance. Over time, our bond has only grown stronger. We laugh, we chat, we even confide in each other. I’m lucky to have her around, both as a co-actor and a friend."

The actress also shed light on the challenges of playing a lead role in Television and shared how she manages her tough days. Roy said, "There are definitely days when the body is tired, the mind is overworked, and emotions are all over the place. I talk to my mom, listen to music, or just take a quiet moment between shots. I think self-care is so important when you’re constantly giving emotionally on-screen. And when we avoid self-care, the feeling of being overwhelmed hits in."

In Anupamaa, Adrija Roy is paired opposite Shivam Khajuria.

