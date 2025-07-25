Shweta Tiwari recalls shooting 72 hours nonstop for Kasautii Zindagi Kay: 'Mujhe 45 days ka cheque milta tha'

Shweta Tiwari is one of the very few actresses who is loved immensely for her talent, good looks and genuine personality. The actress became a household name after her stint in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She played the lead role of Prerna and won hearts with her performance. In a recent interview, Shweta recalled working on the show for 72 hours nonstop. The actress praised Ektaa Kapoor and her co-star Urvashi Dholakia too.

Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari recalls working for 72 hours nonstop

In a conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Shweta Tiwari recalled that she bagged Kasautii Zindagi Kay after Ektaa Kapoor saw her in the promo of the show Aane Wala Pal. The actress remembered shooting 72 hours nonstop for the show.

She added, "30 din ke mahine hote the, muje 45 days ka cheque milta tha. Kyuki subah 7 baje se lekar shaam ke 7 baje tak 1 hota tha. Shamko 7 baje se lekar agle din subah 7, 2 hota tha. Mai aise shoot karti thi. Voh sirf hum actors nahi karte the. Ektaa bhi karti thi. (In 30 days a month, I used to get a cheque for 45 days. Becuase I worked from morning 7 AM to evening 7 PM, that was 1 shift. From evening 7 PM to next morning 7 AM, that was second shift. I used to shoot like that. Only the actors didn't do this, Ektaa also did this)."

Advertisement

She recalled how Ektaa Kapoor and her team used to not sleep much because they were running 22 shows simultaneously. The actress revealed, "22 shows run kar rahe the (They were running 22 shows)."

Shweta Tiwari praises Ektaa Kapoor and Urvashi Dholakia

Shweta said that whenever she called Ektaa, the producer would answer the call immediately and explain the entire scene in detail. She said that once Ektaa explains the scene, no one can go wrong. The actress praised her energy and way of narrating scenes.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor said, "I used to try and copy Ektaa Kapoor's lines, kis tarah voh bolti thi. Kya passion tha. Unn dino voh audience ko impress karna show nahi banati thi, mujhe lagta hai. Voh apni khushi ke liye, apni creativity ke liye, apni imagination ke liya show banati thi. Abb sab TRP hai. Jo log dekhenge voh banao. (I used to try and copy Ektaa Kapoor's lines, the way she used to say. Amazing passion. At that time, she didn't make shows to impress the audience, I feel but she used to make shows for herself, for her creativity and imagination)."

Advertisement

Shweta even recalled how Urvashi Dholakia used to work hard on her look, including her outfits and her iconic bindi. She remembered that Ektaa used to give instructions to Urvashi, and then the latter used to think and modify her look accordingly. Tiwari even shared that Urvashi used to cut her hair on some days or her bindi.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Urvashi Dholakia in pivotal roles. The show aired from 2001 to 2008.

ALSO READ: 'I cannot have another daughter': Shweta Tiwari recalls WHY she wanted a son after Palak Tiwari; EXCLUSIVE