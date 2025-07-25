VIDEO: Bigg Boss 19 gets a new logo, countdown for Salman Khan-hosted reality show begins

The wait is finally over. The makers have officially announced Bigg Boss 19 amid ongoing buzz about the controversial reality show. It has been many days since news of the 19th season has been surfacing online. Speculations about the house having an AI theme and the show's duration being extended have made Bigg Boss 19 the talk of the town lately. Finally, ending the fans' wait, the makers have announced the upcoming season, but it comes with a twist.

Bigg Boss 19 announced

JioHotstar has uploaded the first-ever teaser of Bigg Boss 19, officially announcing the new season of the Salman Khan-hosted, controversial reality show. While the show's name has stirred several emotions, the new season features the first-ever significant change. Bigg Boss now has a new logo. Yes, to add a fresh touch, the makers have changed the show's logo after many years.

The caption of this announcement video is, "Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned!"

The new logo features a mix of various colors, including white, blue, yellow, pink, purple, and more. It remains to be seen how this fresh change in the show's identity will play a crucial role in the show's theme.

According to recent reports, the Bigg Boss 19 house is currently under construction and is expected to be ready by August 20. Initially, reports stated that the theme of Bigg Boss 19 is 'rewind', where contestants were crucial players in deciding evictions. Now it is said the theme will be heavily influenced by AI.

Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere on August 30. Before that, Salman Khan is scheduled to shoot for the grand premiere episode on August 27 and 29. The contestants' acts will take place on August 29. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

The makers have also started approaching the celebrities to participate in Bigg Boss 19. There has been no confirmation yet on who will be part of the 19th season.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra was declared the winner of the previous season. Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena was the first runner-up.

