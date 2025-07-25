Rubina Dilaik calls out people for comparing skin color of her 18-month-old twin daughters

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been a popular celebrity couple. After 5 years of marriage, the duo welcomed twin daughters in 2023 and named them Edhaa and Jeeva. Ever since the couple embraced parenthood, Rubina has often talked about her motherhood journey and the challenges. But recently, she spoke about the beauty standards that society has set and even mentioned how people draw comparisons between her twin babies because of their different skin complexion.

Rubina Dilaik calls out people for comparing her daughters

On her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi, Rubina Dilaik discussed with Aakanksha Singh how society doesn't allow people to embrace natural beauty. She then shared, "My one baby is little dusky, the other is fair. Aur log aa kar compare karte hai (People come and compare)."

Rubina Dilaik stated that it is "bad" and shared that she often answers people who compare her baby's skin tone. She said, "I always tell them, 'She is beautiful. Look at the complexion. She is fair. She is amazing. Don't even bring this comparison in home.'"

The Bigg Boss 14 winner mentioned that even if her family asks her to apply 'Dal ka paste or besan' on her baby's skin, she refuses to do it. Rubina shared how she always whispers to her daughters that they are 'beautiful'. She tells her babies 'You are strong. You are fearless and you will overcome anything.'

The actress added, "This is how we build the psychology. It took me 30+ years to understand." She recalled calling out people for comparing her daughters and disclosed, "I said 'Yeh comparison ya yeh standard of beauty mat lekar aana (Don't come with this comparison or this standard of beauty).'"

She elaborated that she wants her daughters to grow as they are and embrace their natural beauty when they grow up.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin daughters on November 23, 2023. The duo then named them Edhaa and Jeeva. It was October 3, 2024, when the couple revealed the faces of Edhaa and Jeeva on social media.

Workwise, Rubina Dilaik is seen in Laughter Chefs. After Laughter Chefs, Rubina and Abhinav will be seen on Pati Patni Aur Panga.

