Hiten Tejwani reacts to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi vs Anupamaa social media war: 'Kisi ko neecha...'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season is set to air, and fans are thrilled to see the original star cast reuniting for the show. Ahead of the show's release, social media is flooded with opinions from the netizens. Many have commented on Anupamaa's success and predicted how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi could be tough competition for it. Amidst this ongoing social media war, Hiten Tejwani was asked about his thoughts on these comparisons.

Hiten Tejwani reacts to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Anupamaa's comparisons

In conversation with Telly Masala, Hiten Tejwani reacted to the ongoing social media war between Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans. He said that fans should wait for the show's release and then make these comparisons.

Hiten Tejwani said, "Ab hum aa rahe hai, hume aane toh dijiye. Fir badme aap log hi decide karenge kon kya hai. Hum kaun hote hai kuch bolne wale (Now that we are coming, let us come. Later, you will only decide who is what. Who are we to judge)."

He continued, "Joh chiz achi hai ahci hai, joh achi nahi hai, aap maalik ho, aapko pata hai, sabko pata hai. Fans hai, sab vohi decide karte hai, unhe joh chiz pasand aati hai voh yun pasand aati hai, nahi aati voh turant bata dete hai. Aaj kal ki audience clear hai ye mamle mei (Something that is nice, is nice. You are the boss. You know better. Fans will decide whether they like something; if they don't, they will immediately decide. Nowadays, the audience is very clear in these things)."

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor added, "Hum log kisi ko neecha dikhane ya kuch niche karne uske liye nahi aa rahe hai. Ek nostalgia hai. I am sure makers bhi chahte the Ektaa ma'am bhi ki kuch laaye aur aaj ke time ki baate kar paaye. (We are not coming to make anyone feel lesser or do something that will make them feel less. This is nostalgia. I'm sure makers and Ektaa ma'am want to bring this and talk about current issues)."

Hiten recalled how the first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi discussed topics that no other serials had spoken about back then. He assured that this season would also address new issues of recent times that the audience would like.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will premiere from June 29 onwards.

