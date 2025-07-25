The Great Indian Kapil Show fails to make it to Netflix's Global Top 10, viewership drastically slipped

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is currently captivating audiences on the OTT platform, and the new episode is set to premiere tomorrow evening. Kapil Sharma, along with his talented ensemble cast, is renowned for their exceptional comedic talent and engaging performances that have kept viewers entertained for years. The show has hosted an array of celebrities and has garnered a massive fan base. However, recent reports suggest that the show is experiencing a decline in viewership.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's viewership declines

Making the strategic move from television to OTT, Kapil Sharma's show has successfully extended its reach to an impressive 192 countries around the globe. But has it truly reached every household? The debut season of The Great Indian Kapil Show launched with a whirlwind of excitement, showcasing high-quality content and stellar presentation.

Early reports indicated that the first three episodes made it to Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Shows, but unfortunately, the last two episodes have fallen off that coveted list.

Just a few weeks ago, the show held the 7th position in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Shows, but it is now out of the top 10 list.

The first episode of this season featured Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as a guest, which got 1.6 million views and 1.9 million viewing hours. However, the views noticeably dipped with the second episode, which was graced by the cast of Metro In Dino, pulling in only 2 million views combined and 4.5 million viewing hours.

The third episode, featuring renowned cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal, recorded an even more disappointing figure of 1.2 million views and just 3.7 million viewing hours.

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. So far, celebrities like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Aditya Roy Kapur, cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal have graced the show.

The new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show air every Saturday at 8 PM.

