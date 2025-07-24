TRP Report Week 28: TMKOC ratings drop as Bhootni track ends, Laughter Chefs enters top 5 but Anupamaa...

The TRP report for week 28 has been released. Every Thursday, BARC publishes its TRP ratings for Indian television shows, indicating which programs performed best the previous week.

For the past four weeks, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has held the top position on the TRP chart, consecutively followed by Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the latest TRP report is out, and the results differ significantly from those of last week.

Here are the top 5 shows of this week

1- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles. For the past few weeks, the show has ranked in the third spot. However, this week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has secured the top spot on the TRP chart. The ratings of this longest-running daily soap have also improved. While the show received a 2.0 rating last week, this week's rating is 2.1.

2- Anupamaa

Anupamaa remains consistent in its second spot. The Rupali Ganguly-led drama, which also stars Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles, has been successfully entertaining the audience. Last week, the show got a 2.0 rating.

However, it appears that the new storyline has kept audiences hooked, as the ratings have slightly improved. This week, the show received a 2.1 rating, which is similar to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

3- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

From number 1 to number 3, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has experienced a significant decline after several weeks. The show, which had been continuously ruling the TRP chart, has dropped to third place. Not only the rank but the show's ratings have also dropped massively. Last week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got a 2.6 rating. This week, the show has a 2.1 rating.

4- Udne Ki Aasha

The Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer show Udne Ki Aasha remains consistent. Like the past few weeks, the show also ranked in the fourth spot this week. However, the ratings of this drama have seen a slight dip. Last week, the show got a 2.0 rating. This week, Udne Ki Aasha got a 1.9 rating.

5- Laughter Chefs

The only reality show that has managed to rank in the top 5 is Laughter Chefs. The second season of the cooking reality show is in its final leg. The upcoming two episodes will be the grand finale episode of Laughter Chefs. Ahead of the show's conclusion, Laughter Chefs managed to entertain the audience as it entered the top 5. The show has a 1.8 rating this week.

