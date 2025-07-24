Munawar Faruqui asks Rubina Dilaik to shut up after she doesn't let Abhinav Shukla speak on Pati Patni Aur Panga

Pati Patni Aur Panga is set to grace our screens. The makers have released new promos of the shows featuring the celebrity couples who are contestants. These promos offer a glimpse of the unlimited entertainment that audiences will see in the forthcoming episodes of the reality show. A new trailer shows Sonali Bendre questioning Abhinav Shukla, but Rubina Dilaik answers most of the questions. This evokes a reaction from Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar Faruqui asks Rubina Dilaik to shut up

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Pati Pati Aur Panga on their official social media page. This promo gives a glimpse of Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's connection. The couple can be seen having a conversation with hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. Sonali asks Abhinav how many options he had before he got married to Rubina.

Rubina Dilaik immediately reveals that before marriage, he had all female friends. Munawar then said, "Sawal isse puch rahe hai, jawab ye madam de rahe hai (The questions are being asked to him, but she is answering)."

As Abhinav tries to talk to Sonali, Rubina starts mimicking him. Munawar Faruqui then asks Rubina to let Abhinav speak. He told her, "Are bolne toh do (Let him speak)."

Rubina then told Munawar that he can make her sit somewhere if he doesn't want her to talk. Munawar quipped, "Chup rehne ka opposite baitna nahi hota hai. Khade reh kar insaan chup reh sakta hai (The opposite of staying quiet doesn't mean to sit. A person can stand and be quiet)."

Along with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, the celebrity couples of the show are Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad and Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri.

Pati Patni Aur Panga will premiere on August 2, Saturday, at 9:30 PM on Colors TV.

