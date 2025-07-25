Karan Kundrra slams 'paid trolls' for spreading breakup rumors with Tejasswi Prakash, says 'It annoys me'

Karan Kundrra and Tejawassi Prakash are one of the most celebrated couples of the Indian Television industry. Their relationship is admired by many, as both are unfiltered, strong personalities, and surely made for each other. As they have been dating for many years, there have been numerous times when rumors of their breakup have circulated. In a recent interview, Karan slammed the trolls for spreading fake news.

Karan Kundrra reacts to breakup rumors

In conversation with ETimes TV, Karan Kundrra shared how he doesn't get affected by trolls or negative comments. He elaborated how he doesn't get angry at fans, media or trolls but gets furious at paid trolling. He said, "Trolls don't bother me. It’s the paid trolling, that’s what annoys me. I mean, when you start spending money just to put someone down, that’s where I draw the line."

He slammed the paid trolls and urged them to spend money on good deeds. He continued, "And when that happens, I feel like bha tum paise laga rahe ho hate failane ke liye, maine agar double, triple laga diye na, just to prove a point, then they won’t be able to keep up or compete with me. (I feel where you are spending money to spread hate, if I start spending double or triple just to prove a point, they won't be able to keep up or compete with him)."

The Traitors fame added, "Instead of investing in negativity, why not work on your talent? That’s where the real game is. It becomes personal then."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most loved celebrity couples. Their relationship has been an open book as they fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The two started with a rough patch but ended up liking each other. They even confessed their feelings for each other on the show. Ever since then, Tejasswi and Karan have been going headstrong. Their marriage rumors frequently make headlines.

Workwise, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Laughter Chefs along with Elvish Yadav. He was also seen recently in Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors.

