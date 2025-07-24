Shilpa Shirodkar reacts to old rumors of dating Sachin Tendulkar: 'He was already seeing Anjali at that time, which was not told to anybody'

Shilpa Shirodkar has been a well-known name in the entertainment industry. In the initial phase of her career, the actress collaborated with numerous Bollywood actors and established herself as a renowned name. Along with her professional life, her personal life also made headlines at the time. Shilpa was once linked to Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and it was all over the news. Yes, speculations were rife that the two were in a relationship. Now, Shilpa has finally reacted to these claims.

Advertisement

Was Shilpa Shirodkar dating Sachin Tendulkar?

In conversation with Red FM, Shilpa Shirodkar reacted to the rumors of dating Sachin Tendulkar. The actress refuted these claims and mentioned how they were just friends. She even disclosed that when these rumors were surfacing, Sachin was already in a relationship with Anjali Tendulkar.

Shilpa Shirodkar had shared, "When I was doing Hum, I met Sachin for the first time, because Sachin jaha pe rehte the mere cousin brother waha par rehte the. (Where Sachin lived, my cousin used to live there)."

She revealed that Sachin and her brother used to play cricket together in Bandra East, and through her brother, she met him. The Bigg Boss 18 fame disclosed, "And Sachin was already seeing Anjali at that time, which was not told to anybody. We all knew because we were friends. Because an actor is meeting a cricketer, and he was Sachin Tendulkar, it became easy for people to say, aree and I met him once"

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar has been happily married to Anjali Tendulkar. The couple has a son and a daughter. Meanwhile, Shilpa is married to a UK-based banker, Aparesh Ranjit. The duo has a daughter.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Sachin Tendulkar was asked what the stupidest thing he had heard about himself was. He confessed that he had heard rumors that he and Shilpa Shirodkar are dating. The cricketer firmly denied these speculations, saying that they "don't even know each other."

On the professional front, Shilpa Shirodkar became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 18. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she will soon be seen in a Telugu movie titled Jatadhara.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar makes BIG statement on making comeback via TV and not films