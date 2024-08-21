Dipika Kakar plans lovely surprise for Shoaib Ibrahim as he completes 15 years in TV industry

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim never fail to treat fans with their lively content across various social media platforms. Their vlogs capture some heartwarming family moments and click with viewers due to their relatability factor.

On August 17, actor Shoaib completed 15 years in the TV industry and hit 3.5 million followers on his YouTube channel. To celebrate the same, his loving wife and actress Dipika organized a small get-together for him where his family extended their blessings to the actor.

In the latest video dropped by Dipika Kakar, she is seen decorating a table using roses. She writes ‘15’ and ‘3.5’ with the petals, besides arranging a cake and flower bouquet for her better half.

Dipika also ordered her husband’s favorite dish, Nihari from Saba’s newly opened restaurant and made the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 runner up to cheat his diet for a day. As Shoaib came back from the gym, he was surprised to see all the preparations done by his ladylove. The actor also expressed disbelief over his exemplary feat- from living in Mumbai for the last 15 years, fulfilling many dreams, and achieving unimaginable milestones.

Take a look at some snaps from Dipika Kakar’s vlog here:

Shoaib Ibrahim went on to share that he now wants to work in films and asked everyone to pray for the same. His parents opened up on how they were unsure about their son’s future when he landed in the city of dreams while his mother-in-law simply called him the ‘best’.

Furthermore, the Sasural Simar Ka actress praised Shoaib for staying humble even after succeeding in life. She stated, “I think the biggest achievement in these 15 years is that as a human being you are still sorted, success has not gone to your head. You have maintained your simplicity and continue to do all the hard work. I am really proud of you."

Shaoib’s mother divulged that their relatives in Bhopal taunted them when Shoaib came to Mumbai and claimed that Shoaib won't return to his family. At last, the actor cut the cake along with his parents.

For the unversed, Shoaib Ibrahim made his acting debut in 2009 with the show Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein. He has since then starred in various other dramas like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ajooni.

