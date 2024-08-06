Shoaib Ibrahim's adorable BIRTHDAY WISH for wife Dipika Kakar is what every girl dreams of: 'Going to fight my whole life'

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar turned 38, today on August 6. Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim dropped the mushiest pictures and wished his beloved wife, with an adorable birthday post. He is surely shelling out the perfect husband goals.

Shoaib Ibrahim, a while ago took to his Instagram handle to post 2 pictures with his ladyluck and ladylove- Dipika Kakar. He wrote in his post on how he wants to treat her the best, forever. "I am going to fight my whole life trying to treat you better than anyone else.. beacuse i want to see you happy that all matters to me.. happy birthday @ms.dipika love you blessed to have you in our life."

Fans have loved this jodi for years. One ardent follower wrote, "Man like Shoaib,the way you show your love & gratitude towards you wife Dipi is missing in today's world." Another one wrote, "Happy birthday dipika mam... Aap dono ki jodi duniya ki sabse best jodi hai..bss hamesha aisehi khush raho." A third fan remembered the pair who was in Nach Baliye and wrote, "My favourite from tv serial , nach baliye and now un real life happy to see u both."

Every girl surely wants a man like Shoaib in her life. Talking of their love story, it was no less than a fairy tale. They met on the sets of their hit serial Sasural Simar Ka and as destiny had it planned, fell in love. They have been united together since then and there has been no looking back. They got married in 2018 and it was on June 21, 2023, when the Bigg Boss 12 stars were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Ruhaan. The pair who is madly in love with one another, never miss sharing with their fans, updates from their daily life via their vlogs and more.

Earlier during an interview with Indian Express, Shoaib and Dipika were asked about what they liked in one another. "I love about him is the way he carries his relationships be it with his family, with his friends, you know. He just takes them together and walks ahead", the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum said. The Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai said that he loved her wholly. Aww isn't that cute?

Team Pinkvilla wishes Dipika Kakar the happiest birthday!

