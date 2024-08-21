PICS: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash expand their family; turn parents to two bulldogs

Popular TV actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship is going strong. Their mushy posts on social media clearly indicate how love is growing between them with every passing moment. Recently, the duo extended their family by adopting two dogs.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Karan dropped two pictures announcing a new addition to his family. In the first photo, the actor is sitting on a couch and holding his little one close to himself while posing for the lens. The frame also features his ladylove Tejasswi and his father carrying the other dog.

While Karan Kundrra is spotted in a black floral-printed short paired with matching trousers, Tejasswi is flaunting her beauty in a beige-colored outfit. She left her tresses open and donned minimal makeup.

In another visual, Karan is lifting both his pets in his arms. He is seen wearing a white shirt in the image.

The caption of the actor's post reads, “Pooch flexin... (dog face emoji and paw prints icon).” In the comments section, Tejasswi Prakash dropped a sweet comment for her babies. She penned, “Mine (string of red-heart icons).”

Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s Instagram post here:

While the heartwarming clicks of Karan with his new dogs—a French bulldog and an English bulldog—are enough to make anyone’s day, there’s another adorable pet in his collection. It is a bird named Layla.

The Laughter Chefs contestant has created a separate Instagram account for his new family members and the unique names he gave to his dogs will surely leave you amazed. Karan calls them Daku and Majnu. He has also given a glimpse of them playing around with their mummy, aka Tejasswi.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash developed affection for each other while staying inside the controversial house of Bigg Boss 15. They have been in a steady relationship for the past 3 years.

A few weeks back, media mills were abuzz with the breakup speculations of Karan and Tejasswi. However, the lovebirds were quick to shut down all rumors as they posted a carousel of romantic pictures from their London holiday.

Workwise, Karan is currently showing off his culinary skills on Laughter Chefs, while Tejasswi is yet to sign her next project. She was last seen on Ranvir Brar’s family table.

