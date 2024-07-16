Laughter Chefs: Rahul Vaidya hilariously reveals how he convinced wife Disha Parmar to let him work on wedding anniversary

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has kept the fans glued to the TV screens. The viewers are loving the raw and spontaneous comedy in the show. The upcoming episodes will be a lot of fun and the celebrities gathered at the studio in Mumbai for the shoot of the next episode.

As Rahul Vaidya was spotted on the sets, he revealed that he is having a working wedding anniversary and mentioned convincing his wife Disha to let him work on their special day.

Here's how Rahul Vaidya convinced Disha Parmar to let him shoot for Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment on their anniversary

Rahul Vaidya looked dapper in his white t-shirt and denim jacket for Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment's shoot. As he posed for the shutterbugs, he revealed that it was his wedding anniversary on July 16, 2024.

He said, "Aaj bada mushkil tha mere liye kaam pe aana. Kyuki anniversary ke din wife ko chod k kaam karna mushkil hota. Maine apni wife ko pyaar se samjhaya hai ke baby dekho kaam karuga toh aage wali anniversary manti rahegi. Toh issliye aaj kaam karne badi mushkil se mujhe choda hai."

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's video from the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment:

Advertisement

(Today it was quite difficult for me to come to work because on your anniversary day, leaving your wife at home is tough. But I explained my wife lovingly that if I continue working, then we can celebrate anniversaries in the future. And that's how I could come to work on my special day.)

More about Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Parmar accepted the proposal when she appeared on the show in the same season. They tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and embraced parenthood in September 2023.

Here's wishing the beautiful couple DiShul (Disha-Rahul) a very happy anniversary!

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra, and others bring style and wit to sets of show