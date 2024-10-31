Diwali 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar shares how he plans to celebrate festival of lights in eco-friendly way

It’s Diwali today! Every corner of streets and homes across the country will be lit up with lights and candles. People are bursting crackers, celebrities are busy attending Diwali parties, and more. Amid this, Dheeraj Dhoopar lets us in on his Diwali plans. Read on to know how the actor plans to celebrate an eco-friendly festival of lights.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently busy essaying the role of Subhaan in Rabb Se Hai Dua. The actor shares, "Diwali has always been a very special festival for me, filled with joy, warmth, and unforgettable memories. Growing up in Delhi, I experienced the city’s larger-than-life Diwali celebrations, and those moments have stayed with me ever since. From decorating the house with lights to indulging in delicious sweets, every part of Diwali brings me immense happiness.”

The father of a two-year-old, Dhoopar, shares how he will celebrate this year with his family. He tells us, “While Zayn loves crackers, we’re committed to celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali with green crackers, ensuring we keep the environment in mind while having fun. Diwali is all about spending quality time with family and friends, and I can’t wait to meet up with loved ones and create new memories. I wish everyone a safe, joyous, and green Diwali filled with love and light."

For the untold, Dheeraj Dhoopar tied the knot to his wife Vinny Arora in 2016, and the couple welcomed their son in August 2022. The family actively shares their candid moments on social media, which delights their fans.

Talking about his work front, he has carved a space for himself in the television industry. There are many notable shows to his credit, including Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, and Sasural Simar Ka, among others. He also made his OTT debut in 2023 with Tatlubaaz. Apart from this, Dhoopar has starred in numerous music videos.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a happy Diwali!

