Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora strike delightful poses with son at Tokyo Disneyland; cut his birthday cake

Dheeraj Dhoopar has taken an off from work to celebrate the second birthday of his baby boy. He is presently enjoying a gateway with wife Vinny Arora and son Zayn. Vinny, being an avid social media user, treated fans with some glimpses from their trip to Tokyo Disneyland.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Vinny Arora in a joint post with Dheeraj shared a bunch of pictures and videos giving a peek into all the fun-filled moments she had with her loved ones.

In the first photo, the trio is flashing off their infectious smiles while posing happily for the lens. The snapshot has Dheeraj in a classy black and grey outfit. On the other hand, Vinny is slaying in a white-colored, off shoulder, ruffled top paired with a blue polka-dotted, mini skirt. She left her tresses in a half-tied style and carried a Disney-themed side bag.

Talking about their adorable son, the baby boy is spreading smiles in a neon-hued t-shirt having a Mickey Mouse printed on it, alongside black trousers.

One of the frames features Vinny clicking with Genie while another sees Dheeraj Dhoopar posing with Abu monkey from Aladdin. A clip also shows the moment where the duo cheers as Zayn cuts his birthday cake. They are seen showering him with kisses.

In the caption space, the former actress wrote, “The first & only Disney- Sea in the world. Never getting enough.”

Take a look at Vinny and Dheeraj’s joint Instagram post here:

Soon after Vinny posted visuals with Dheeraj and Zayn, fans began expressing admiration for the family. They bombarded the comments section with fire and heart emojis. One user penned, “Zayn’s cuteness.” Another said, “Beautiful little family.” A third one, “Lovely family.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is one of the most sought-after heroes in the TV industry, has been married to Vinny Arora since 2016. The couple welcomed their first born Zayn in 2022.

The actor started off with modeling and commercials. He marked his acting debut with 2009 show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein-Swarg. After appearing in a few telly shows, he shot to fame for playing Prem in Sasural Simar Ka. The actor’s popularity skyrocketed with Kundali Bhagya. He is currently portraying the lead role of Subhaan Siddiqui in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua.

