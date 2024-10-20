EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar recalls first Karwa Chauth with wifey Vinny Arora, reveals how he plans to celebrate this year

Today (October 20) marks the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth. On this special occassion, married women observe fast for their husband or partner's well-being and long life. Several celebs from the showbiz industry also celebrate this occasion with great enthusiasm. Speaking of which, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar spilled beans on how he will celebrate Karwa Chauth this year with his wife Vinny Arora.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared how Karwa Chauth has been a special festival to him and his wife. He said, "Karwa Chauth has always been a special day for me and my wife. Even though I don’t personally observe the fast, I make sure to be by my wife’s side throughout the day, supporting her in every way possible."

Talking about its significance, the Rabb Se Hai Dua actor shared, "It's a beautiful tradition that represents the strength of a couple’s bond, and I believe it’s important to be present for your partner for these moments."

Dheeraj also recalled fond memories from his and Vinny Arora's first Karwa Chauth celebration. He said, "I remember the first Karwa Chauth after our marriage, the excitement and love in the air were just magical. Watching my wife fast for me was a deeply emotional moment, and since then, I’ve always ensured that I make the day extra special for her."

However, this year the actor has special plans for his ladylove. Dheeraj shared, "This year, I’ve planned a surprise for her after the fast, something that will bring a smile to her face. For us, it’s not just about the rituals, it’s about celebrating our relationship, creating memories, and cherishing the love we have for each other."

For the uninformed, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. The couple dated for a long period of nearly 7 years and then decided to tie the knot in 2016. In April 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on August 10, 2022, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Zayn.

Workwise, Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua essaying Subhaan Siddiqui.

