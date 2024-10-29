Diwali party menu sorted, 5 must-try festive recipes from actress Dipika Kakar’s channel

Diwali is only a few days away and the planning for parties is in full swing. For this festive season, we took a culinary dive into actress Dipika Kakar's YouTube channel to find some of her best and most-loved recipes, perfect for a Diwali gathering. Known for her love for cooking, the Sasural Simar Ka actress’ recipes are simple yet flavorful.

Here’s a look at five standout recipes from Dipika Kakar’s channel that can help you create an unforgettable Diwali food menu for friends and family.

1. Chicken Popsicles

A unique twist on a classic chicken appetizer, Dipika's chicken popsicles are a fun treat for guests of all ages. Here’s how to recreate them:

Ingredients: Chicken, ginger-garlic paste, black pepper, potatoes, onion, capsicum, cheese, and spices.

Instructions: Boil chicken with spices, shred it, and mix it with mashed potatoes, onion, and capsicum. Shape the mixture on ice cream sticks, coat in a flour batter, roll in breadcrumbs, and deep-fry until golden brown.

These chicken popsicles are crispy on the outside, with a cheesy, flavorful filling inside, perfect as a party starter.

2. Karanji

Adding a touch of tradition, Dipika’s karanji recipe brings the warm, sweet flavors of coconut and semolina, making it an irresistible festive treat.

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, ghee, water, salt, semolina, dried coconut powder, powdered sugar, dried fruits, poppy seeds, and cardamom powder.

Instructions: Make dough with flour, salt, and ghee. For the filling, roast dried coconut powder and semolina with ghee, then mix with powdered sugar, dried fruits, and cardamom powder. Shape the dough, fill with mixture, fold, and deep-fry to a golden brown.

These karanjis are crispy, fragrant, and perfect for a festive sweet bite.

3. White Sauce Pasta

Give your Diwali party a global twist with Dipika’s creamy white sauce pasta, a dish that’s sure to be loved by kids and adults alike.

Ingredients: Butter, olive oil, flour, milk, pepper, red and green chili sauce, magic cubes (optional), grated cheese, pasta (boiled), and optional veggies.

Instructions: Make the white sauce by melting butter and adding flour, milk, and spices. Add grated cheese and seasonings. Boil pasta with a dash of olive oil, then mix it with the prepared sauce. Garnish with a bit of extra milk, salt, and pepper, and add veggies if desired.

This pasta is creamy, cheesy, and makes for a satisfying party dish.

4. Chicken Korma

For a rich, aromatic main course, Dipika’s Chicken Korma is perfect. The creamy, spiced gravy makes this dish a showstopper at any Diwali table.

Ingredients: 2 kg chicken (cubed), 1/2 cup each ghee and oil, 4 black cardamoms, 20 green cardamoms, 4 javitri (mace), 1 nutmeg, 10 cloves, 2 sticks cinnamon, 2 tbsp cumin seeds, peppercorns, 1 tsp garlic paste, 20 cashews, 40 almonds, 3 tbsp coconut powder, 2 tbsp coriander powder, 1 tbsp Kashmiri red chili powder, 1 tbsp red chili powder, salt, 2 cups yogurt.

Instructions: Heat ghee and oil in a large pan, fry sliced onions until golden. Add the chicken and saute. Separately, heat spices (black cardamoms, green cardamoms, javitri, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, cumin seeds, peppercorns), powder them, and add to the chicken along with garlic paste. Grind cashews, almonds, and coconut powder into a paste. Add coriander powder, both chili powders, and salt to the chicken, along with the powdered spices. Blend yogurt with the fried onions to make a smooth paste and mix it into the chicken. Cook on low flame, then add the nut paste, and simmer until the chicken is tender.

This luxurious korma is rich and flavorful, perfect for impressing guests with a truly festive feast.

5. Strawberry Rooh Afza Sharbat

This refreshing strawberry and rose-flavored sharbat is easy to make and perfect for a festive gathering or a quick cooling drink!

Ingredients: 1 cup strawberry ice cream, 1.5 liters milk, 3-4 tablespoons Rooh Afza syrup (adjust to taste)

Instructions: In a large container, add the strawberry ice cream and 1 litre of milk. Let the ice cream melt completely into the milk, stirring occasionally. Once melted, pour in the remaining 1 litre of milk and add the Rooh Afza syrup. Mix well until all ingredients are combined smoothly. Serve chilled, garnished with ice cubes or a few fresh mint leaves for a festive touch.

Enjoy the creamy, fruity flavors of this easy-to-make sharbat!

Ready to plan your Diwali menu?

With these flavorful recipes inspired by Dipika Kakar’s kitchen, your Diwali food menu is sure to be a hit. From savory starters like chicken popsicles to rich dishes like chicken korma, each recipe adds a special touch to the festive table. Whether you’re hosting friends or family, these dishes will add delicious flavors to your Diwali celebrations. So gather your ingredients, turn up the festive music, and enjoy cooking these delightful dishes that are sure to make this Diwali unforgettable!

