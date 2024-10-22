Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar shares how Farah Khan supported her on the show: ‘I was under so much pressure...'

Dipika Kakar, a prominent television actress who is currently enjoying motherhood recently appeared in Farah Khan’s vlog. Among other things, she talked about how the filmmaker supported her on Bigg Boss 12, in which she emerged the winner. The actress came to Farah Khan’s place accompanied by her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and their baby, Ruhaan.

In the vlog, Dipika Kakar shared that she never got the opportunity to express how much Farah Khan’s support meant to her on Bigg Boss 12. The actress stated, “When you had come in the Bigg Boss house during my season. Trust me I was under so much pressure at that time.” The filmmaker added, “They were all targeting you. Dipika was the main target in the house and I used to feel so angry.”

Dipika added, "That one line of yours 'Dipika you are not fake', I received a lot of strength from that one line of yours for the rest of my journey in the show." Farah then shared, "And you won the show, I was so happy."

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner and cricketer Sreesanth was the runner-up. The other contestants were Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Rana, and Urvashi Vani, etc.

Advertisement

In the same vlog, Farah Khan also shared that Shoaib Ibrahim was the first person she met when she wanted to start the vlog. "When I started these vlogs, y'all were the first persons I called and you both have been very lucky for me as the channel is such a huge hit," shared the filmmaker. The filmmaker’s first vlog was with the couple.

She has been posting regular cooking vlogs with popular celebrities. Recently, she went to Kiku Sharda’s house as well, where Rajit Thakur joined them. Other celebrities who featured in her vlog included Shehnaaz Gill, Rakhi Sawant, Debinna Boonerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Uorfi Javed, and Zakir Khan, among others.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar's journey from acting to motherhood: Celebrating her birthday as a Mom