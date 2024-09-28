Durga actress Indira Krishnan wishes 'most loved' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with UNSEEN PIC: 'Cheers to our memories'

Indira Krishnan is among the most versatile actresses in the showbiz world. She is currently seen playing the role of Paani Bai in Durga alongside Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra. While Indira has been receiving praise for her stint in Durga, the actress will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The magnum opus features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and many other prominent actors. As Ranbir celebrates his birthday today (September 28), Krishnan shared an unseen picture with him, extending heartfelt wishes.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Krishnaben Khakhrawala actress posted a heartwarming frame featuring the ever-handsome Ranbir Kapoor. The two look delighted as they share bright smiles, and the snapshot clearly captures the essence of their bond. Wishing her Animal co-star on his birthday, Indira Krishnan wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loved one Ranbir Kapoor."

Further, she added, "May u be blessed with all abundance and may mahadev give u the best life with ur work and family..cheers to our memories and our talks ..kp surging kp smiling alwaz like u do..love and light Indira."

Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Happy Birthday to Ranbir Kapoor as Shree Ram." Another one expressed, "Kya BAAT Hai ma'am." Furthermore, several fans reacted with red heart emojis in the comment section.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Indira Krishnan shared that the Brahmastra actor asked her to get books for Raha. So, all of her son's books are with the little munchkin now. She told us, "I'm happy that I gave it to someone who really appreciates and respects all these little things in life."

Reflecting upon her experience working with Ranbir, the Durga actress said, "Ranbir is one of the most fantastic actors in our country. Whether it is his behavior or his acting skills, he is absolutely amazing. He is a fabulous actor who does a lot of homework, and when it comes to his work, he is absolutely focused, which is very seldom in actors these days."

For the unversed, Indira Krishnan is playing Kaushalya in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic saga.

