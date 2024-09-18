EXCLUSIVE: Durga's Indira Krishnan on Paani Bai, comparisons with Supriya Pathak's role as Dhankor, Shabana Azmi being her inspiration and more

Indira Krishnan has wowed fans with her work in film and the television industry. Currently, she is seen playing a negative character, Paani Bai, in Durga alongside Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra. Pinkvilla contacted her to know more about her role and what she thinks of her character's comparisons to Supriya Pathak's part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela. The actress also opened up about Shabana Azmi being her inspiration.

How exactly will you define Paani Bai?

She is real, bold, and absolutely skilled in whatever she does. So, anything which is raw and rooted is Paani Bai.

Do you see any similarity between Paani Bai and Dhankor?

No, not at all. I love Supriya Ji in that character, but our looks may make these characters similar because of the Bindi and all the accessories. Well, I was kicked a lot by Godmother, played by Shabana Azmi. I did a lot of reference work by watching that movie about three to four times, and I was really kicked off by the power that woman had and the way she portrayed it through a very normal body scale and physicality. Be it her appearance, her look, or the way she talks.

In Ram Leela, Supriya Pathak kept a lot of power in her. For Paani Bai, I have also kept an entertaining element as well because you are watching a daily show, so you would want the audience to hook on to it. She will have that crispiness, but she will also have that little evil naughty smile or a laugh, and she will also have a kind of b*tchy tone in her language.

Unlike Supriya Ji, who was very powerful, and what she says was done, I have kept a lot of variation in the character of Paani Bai. But my inspiration has been Shabana Azmi from Godmother. Indira Krishnan

How is it working with Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra?

Both of them are extremely talented and skilled. I don't want to praise them just because they are Pranali and Aashay, but I really loved their sincerity towards being Durga and Anurag. Apart from that, Aashay sings very well and plays guitar, so he's a lot of fun on the set. Pranali is really a sweetheart because her chemistry with me and Paani Bai has bonded so well that I keep getting about 50-60 DMs every day about our dynamics. Hence, people are just loving the chemistry between Paani Bai and Durga, and the audience is looking forward to seeing what is brewing between them.

What stark contrast do you notice in the work ethics of the television and film industry?

There is a major difference. I am very thankful for television because it provided me with fantastic opportunities to explore as an actor. In the films, you are surrounded by bigger names, categories and technicians, and everything. Expectations are also higher, and it's very different when you play a character in a movie. I am doing Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, where I'm playing Kaushalya, and the entire scenario is very different because you get much more time, and the energy is very distinct.

On the other hand, I would not say that television is a small-medium. A lot of stars have started working in this industry, breaking the rules. So there is a stark contrast in terms of discipline. In addition to this, in the film fraternity, one gets much more time to work toward perfection. However, in TV, you have to master everything within a time limit. This is the only con; otherwise, the pro is you can perform bigger characters on television rather than on film screens.

Is transitioning from one role to another a long procedure for you or an instant thing?

Before I start a show, do a character, I would survey the complete structure of the character. There are a lot of times when I watch people and observe their way of walking, talking, and looking at their physical appearances. Or I would rather take something very good and jot all that down in a diary. I always have a pen whenever I survey something or I get on to references. I also do a lot of homework for television.

For the unversed, Indira Krishnan played Rashmika Mandanna's onscreen mother in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She has also played prominent roles in Holiday, Tere Naam, and Chatur Singh Two Star. Coming to her work in the television industry, Indira Krishnan is best known for playing the titular role in Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dhruv Tara, Samay Sadi Se Pare, and many more. Durga airs a new episode every day at 7:40 pm on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

