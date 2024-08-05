Indira Krishnan calls Pranali Rathod ‘sweetest’ as she shares glimpses from their Jodhpur shoot

Pranali Rathod garnered an immense amount of fame after appearing as Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was appreciated for her acting prowess as well as her scorching chemistry with co-actor Harshad Chopda. The extremely talented actress is now making a comeback on TV after a gap of almost a year with Colors TV’s forthcoming show, Durga.

Veteran star Indira Krishnan will also be part of Durga. She has given a sneak peek into her shooting schedule from Jodhpur and has expressed her admiration for co-star Pranali.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Indira dropped a bunch of pictures from her filming time in Jodhpur as she wrapped up dubbing for the promo of her upcoming drama Durga.

Besides her stylish visuals, the frames shared by the seasoned actress feature Pranali Rathod too. She is seen planting a kiss on the actress’s head in one of the photos. The two are clicked during their voicing-over session for the show.

In the text area, Indira opened up about her fondness for Pranali as she heaped praise on her. She called her the sweetest, simplest, and most grounded.

The caption of the post read, “With the sweetest @pranalirathodofficial...Simple, a million dollar smile, grounded, and beautiful within ...That's our DURGA..what I liked is she smiles no matter what weather tired or not..and that's her usp..we shared amazing chemistry and time at Jodhpur..looking frward to more fun moments dearest..dubbed fr our promo cominggg sooooon.”

Advertisement

Take a look at Indira Krishnan’s Instagram post here:

For the unversed, Pranali Rathod started off her acting career in 2019 with Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. She did Barrister Babu and Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye before becoming a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The 24-year-old is all set to create her magic on TV screens again with Colors TV’s Durga.

Durga is produced by the makers of Jhanak, Saibal Banerjee, and Leena Gangopadhyay. As per the reports, Pranali will romance Dhruv Bhandari in the daily soap. The actor made his acting debut alongside Sriti Jha in Rakht Sambandh.

ALSO READ: Dalljiet Kaur calls out estranged 'narcissist' husband in a now-deleted post: 'They look for a new partner'