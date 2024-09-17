EXCLUSIVE: Durga's Indira Krishnan shares Ranbir Kapoor asked her to bring books for Raha; REVEALS if the munchkin visited Ramayana's set

Indira Krishnan is currently seen playing Paani Bai in Durga alongside Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra. The actress is also grabbing the limelight as she has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana to play the role of Kaushalya. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Indira went candid about how Ranbir used to talk about Raha on the sets. We even quizzed the actress about whether the little munchkin would visit RK during the Ramayana's filming.

How was RK on the sets of Animal and how is he on the sets of Ramayana? Onscreen change is evident but was there any difference in-person?

Ranbir is one of the most fantastic actors in our country. Whether it is his behaviour or his acting skills, he is absolutely amazing. In Animal, I played Rashmika's mother, and I interacted with Ranbir for a very short time. On the last day of my shoot, I told Ranbir that I just hope I play your mother someday, and I think I just manifested it. After almost two years, when I went for the Ramayana's script reading, he walked in, and I never knew that Ranbir was playing Ram.

He asked me, 'You remember? You said you are going to meet me soon and see where you are.' So, it was absolutely a delight working with him. He is a fabulous actor who does a lot of homework, and when it comes to his work, he is absolutely focused, which is very seldom in actors these days. He is absolutely polished where he is today, owing to his nature.

In fact, I share a pretty close bond with Ranbir because I remember we started talking so much on the set, and we became really close. He treats me beautifully and used to tell me to get all the books I have for Raha. And all my son's books are with Raha right now.

I'm happy that I gave it to someone who really appreciates and respects all these little things in life. Indira Krishnan

Did Raha visit the sets of Ramayana?

It did not happen when I was there, but after that time, I don't know about it. But when I was there, she never visited the sets because we were shooting in that peak heat that time, and it was all outdoors in Film City, so it was quite hot. It was probably during May when we started our schedule, and so I haven't seen her on set. But I'm really looking forward to meeting her soon someday.

For the unversed, Indira Krishnan played Rashmika Mandanna's onscreen mother in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She has also played prominent roles in Holiday and Chatur Singh Two Star. Coming to her work in the television industry, the actress is best known for playing the titular role in Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, and many more.

