Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Sharma joins show after quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Aishwarya Sharma has recently been in the news for quitting the daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She played a grey character, named Pakhi, who received mixed reactions for her portrayal in the series. She was featured alongside Neil Bhatt (Sai) and Ayesha Singh (Sai), and the drama always made it to the top five popular shows. The news of Aishwarya leaving the show came as a shock to her many fans. However, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that she took this decision to join filmmaker and stunt master Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Aishwarya Sharma joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

As per a source close to the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Aishwarya Sharma is excited about being a part of the show and is looking forward to exploring her capabilities.

List of other contestants joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

-Rohit Bose Roy

-Anjum Fakih

-Ruhi Chaturvedi

-Anjali Anand

-Arjit Taneja

-Shiv Thakare

-Soundous Mufakir

-Nyrraa M Banerji

-Archana Gautam

Update on the show's shoot

As per a recent report, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was to go on floors in May and air in July. However, there has been no official confirmation from the channel yet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 announcement

Rohit Shetty graced Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 and performed a few stunts to choose contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While Shalin Bhanot won the task, he isn't doing the show and is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Bekaboo. Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam have been picked for the stunt-based reality show.

Recently, Anjum Fakih and Shiv Thakare were seen visiting Mahim 'dargah' (mosque) and Siddhivinayak 'mandir' (temple) to seek blessings before they kickstart their Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey.