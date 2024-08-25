Nia Sharma is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She is currently enjoying a weekend getaway and has recently shared a series of photos on Instagram, capturing moments with her brother during a car ride.

The actress from Suhagan Chudail posted several pictures on her Instagram wearing a pink outfit. She traveled to Karnataka with her brother. In the photos, she looked cute and adorable in a pink pleated skirt paired with a pink sweatshirt, giving her a Barbie-inspired look.

Additionally, she accessorized with a silver chain, Nike Air Jordan 1 retro high OG shoes, and a pink cap. Her hair was left open, and she sported a minimal makeup look.

In the video, she was seen driving the car and enjoying her trip on the weekend. Accompanying the post with a simple caption, she wrote, “Trippin’.”

As soon as the actress from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai uploaded the pictures on her social media account, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and admiration. A fan wrote, “Beautiful lady.” Another fan commented, “Welcome to Karnataka (Mysore) Nia.”

The 33-year-old actress recently reunited with Krystle D’Souza, who portrayed her on-screen sister in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The duo celebrated Rakshabandhan, proving that their sisterly bond goes beyond the screen.

The actress, known for her role in Naagin 4, shared a clip of herself tying a rakhi on Krystle's wrist, captioning it, "Behen hoon mein teri, khoon ka rishta hai hamara (I am your sister; we share a bond of blood)."

Nia Sharma began her career in 2010 with the show Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha. She gained popularity with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and further solidified her position in the industry with Jamai Raja.

Currently, Nia is part of the cooking and comedy show called Laughter Chefs, where she is teamed up with Sudesh Lehri. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment also features Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Jannat Zubair, Ankita Lokhande, and more. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She also portrays Nishigandha in the supernatural drama Suhagan Chudail alongside Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan.

